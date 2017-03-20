Rugby-New Zealand team to play Samoa
AUCKLAND, June 15 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side on Thursday to play Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, MARCH 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders v Western Force (0635) Rebels v Waratahs (0845) SATURDAY, MARCH 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues v Bulls (0635) Brumbies v Highlanders (0845) Sunwolves v Stormers (1055) Southern Kings v Lions (1305) Cheetahs v Sharks (1515) Jaguares v Reds (2140)
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.