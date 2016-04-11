REFILE-Rugby-Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, APRIL 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1835) Ospreys v Benetton Treviso (1835) SATURDAY, APRIL 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors (1415) Zebre v Ulster (1500) Connacht v Munster (1815) SUNDAY, APRIL 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Newport Gwent Dragons (1330)
April 11 Leicester Tigers and Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby after being advised to end his playing career due to a back injury, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.