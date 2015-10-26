Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v London Irish (1300) Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1330) Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors (1400) SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs (1300) Sale Sharks v Northampton (1430) Leicester Tigers v Wasps (1515)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.