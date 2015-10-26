Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Ulster (1800) Scarlets v Newport Gwent Dragons (1800) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Cardiff Blues (1300) Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby (1845) SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys (1430) Benetton Treviso v Leinster (1500)
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.