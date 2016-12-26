Rugby-Milner-Skudder extends NZ contract until 2019
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (1600) FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Wasps (1945) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Bristol Rugby (1430) Gloucester Rugby v Northampton (1500) Leicester Tigers v Saracens (1500) Worcester Warriors v Harlequins (1500)
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.