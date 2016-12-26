Rugby-Milner-Skudder extends NZ contract until 2019
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Scarlets (1500) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby (1100) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Glasgow Warriors (1305) Leinster v Ulster (1500) Connacht v Munster (1730) SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (1500) Newport Gwent Dragons v Ospreys (1705)
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.