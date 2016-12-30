Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Wasps (1945) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Bristol Rugby (1430) Gloucester Rugby v Northampton (1500) Leicester Tigers v Saracens (1500) Worcester Warriors v Harlequins (1500)
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.