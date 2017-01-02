Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby (1945) SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors (1500) Harlequins v Sale Sharks (1500) Northampton v Bristol Rugby (1500) Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Leicester Tigers (1500)
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.