Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Semifinal matches SATURDAY, APRIL 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Wasps (1400) SUNDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Racing 92 (1415)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.