Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Sept 9 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the The Rugby Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v South Africa (1005) New Zealand v Argentina (0735)
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)