Rugby-Milner-Skudder extends NZ contract until 2019
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Jan 9 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Aviron Bayonnais v La Rochelle (1945) FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Grenoble v Newcastle Falcons (1800) Newport Gwent Dragons v Enisei-STM (1930) Bristol Rugby v Bath Rugby (1945) SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Timisoara Saracens v Stade Francais (1200) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Harlequins v Edinburgh Rugby (1500) Pau v Cardiff Blues (1730) Brive v Worcester Warriors (2000) SUNDAY, JANUARY 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v LOU (1500)
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.