Rugby-Wallabies winger Mitchell announces retirement
MELBOURNE, April 18 Australia winger Drew Mitchell has announced his retirement from rugby after 71 tests for the Wallabies.
Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Ulster 17 Newport Gwent Dragons 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ulster 13 8 0 5 252 167 9 41 2. Scarlets 13 9 0 4 281 237 4 40 3. Connacht 13 8 0 5 285 239 8 40 4. Leinster 12 9 0 3 232 147 3 39 5. Edinburgh Rugby 13 8 0 5 220 173 5 37 6. Munster 12 8 0 4 216 229 4 36 7. Ospreys 13 6 1 6 249 248 4 30 8. Glasgow Warriors 11 5 1 5 232 221 7 29 9. Cardiff Blues 12 5 0 7 282 271 7 27 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 13 4 0 9 210 252 5 21 11. Zebre 12 4 0 8 176 298 2 18 12. Benetton Treviso 13 0 0 13 185 338 7 7 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Newport Gwent Dragons v Connacht (1930) Newport
April 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Semifinal matches SATURDAY, APRIL 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Saracens (1415) SUNDAY, APRIL 23 FIXTURES (GMT) ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster (1400)