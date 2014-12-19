Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (1945) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Saracens v London Welsh (1500) Northampton v Leicester Tigers (1515) Gloucester Rugby v Bath Rugby (1730) SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) London Wasps v London Irish (1400)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.