Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Scarlets (1935) Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Treviso (1935) Leinster v Connacht (1935) SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Munster (1440) Ospreys v Ulster (1715) SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Newport Gwent Dragons v Zebre (1600)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.