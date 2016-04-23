April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Bath Rugby 32 Sale Sharks 26
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 20 15 1 4 514 343 9 71
2. Wasps 20 14 0 6 557 361 11 67
3. Exeter Chiefs 20 13 0 7 499 334 13 65
4. Leicester Tigers 20 13 0 7 451 420 7 59
5. Sale Sharks 20 10 2 8 424 432 9 53
6. Northampton 20 10 0 10 412 358 12 52
7. Harlequins 20 9 1 10 491 496 12 50
8. Gloucester Rugby 20 9 1 10 397 384 7 45
9. Bath Rugby 20 8 0 12 383 418 10 42
10. Worcester Warriors 20 7 0 13 384 523 7 35
11. Newcastle Falcons 20 5 1 14 328 512 4 26
12. London Irish 20 4 0 16 291 550 3 19
FRIDAY, APRIL 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby (1845) Salford