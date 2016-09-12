Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby (1845) SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Worcester Warriors (1400) Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (1400) Saracens v Northampton (1400) SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1400) Wasps v Bristol Rugby (1330)
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)