Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup quarterfinal results
April 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the European Rugby Champions Cup Quarterfinal matches Quarterfinal Leinster (Ireland) 32 Wasps (England) 17
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership Semifinal matches SATURDAY, MAY 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Northampton v Saracens (1300) Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers (1600)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the European Rugby Champions Cup Quarterfinal matches Quarterfinal Leinster (Ireland) 32 Wasps (England) 17
April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday RESULTS Zebre 25 Connacht 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 18 15 0 3 573 301 10 70 2. Munster 18 15 0 3 486 261 8 68 3. Ospreys 18 13 0 5 480 255 12 64 4. Ulster 18 13 0 5 450 288 9 61 5. Scarlets 18 13 0 5 395 313 6 58 6. Glasgow Wa