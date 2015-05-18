HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
The Waikato Chiefs fended off a dogged challenge from the Bulls before roaring home in a 28-12 win in Hamilton on Saturday to continue their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 Semifinal matches FRIDAY, MAY 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Ulster (1845) SATURDAY, MAY 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Ospreys (1330)
MELBOURNE, April 1 The Melbourne Rebels hardly needed a further reminder of their struggles in Super Rugby after a 51-12 humiliation by one of New Zealand's worst-performing teams in Dunedin on Friday.