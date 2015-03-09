HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
March 31 Highlights from week six of Super Rugby:
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, MARCH 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Wales v Ireland (1430) England v Scotland (1700) SUNDAY, MARCH 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v France (1500)
March 31 Highlights from week six of Super Rugby:
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Super Rugby matches SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues v Western Force (0415) Chiefs v Bulls (0635) Reds v Hurricanes (0845) Stormers v Cheetahs (1305) Lions v Sharks (1515) SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Waratahs v Crusaders (0605)