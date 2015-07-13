Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the The Rugby Championship matches FRIDAY, JULY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Argentina (0735) SATURDAY, JULY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v South Africa (1005)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.