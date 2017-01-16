Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Timisoara Saracens (1935) SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Brive v Newport Gwent Dragons (1400) Worcester Warriors v Enisei-STM (1400) Bath Rugby v Pau (1500) Cardiff Blues v Bristol Rugby (1500) LOU v Grenoble (1700) Newcastle Falcons v Ospreys (1700) Gloucester Rugby v Aviron Bayonnais (2000) La Rochelle v Benetton Rugby Treviso (2000) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Stade Francais v Harlequins (1300)
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.