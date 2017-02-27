UPDATE 1-Rugby-Test results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, MARCH 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (1945) Sale Sharks v Northampton (2015) SATURDAY, MARCH 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Wasps (1500) Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins (1500) SUNDAY, MARCH 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Saracens (1400) Worcester Warriors v Bristol Rugby (1500)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches FRIDAY, JUNE 16 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Samoa (0800) SATURDAY, JUNE 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Fiji v Italy (0230) Australia v Scotland (0500) Japan v Ireland (0500) South Africa v France (1500) Argentina v England (1915)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand :