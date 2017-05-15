Rugby-ARU boss Pulver says will resign if called for at EGM
MELBOURNE, June 19 Under-fire Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has said he will resign immediately if called to do so at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
May 15 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership Semifinal matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MAY 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (1330) Wasps v Leicester Tigers (1615)
WELLINGTON, June 19 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has accused opposing teams of using underhand tactics on their tour of New Zealand and demanded referees crack down ahead of Saturday's series-opening test against the All Blacks in Auckland.
DURBAN, South Africa, June 18 South Africa's first-choice flanker Oupa Mohoje will miss their final test against France in Johannesburg after suffering concussion in Saturday’s 37-15 Springbok win at King’s Park, officials said.