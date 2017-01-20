Rugby-Milner-Skudder extends NZ contract until 2019
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Castres Olympique v Leinster (1945) Montpellier v Northampton (1945) SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT) ASM Clermont Auvergne v Exeter Chiefs (1300) Ulster v Bordeaux-Begles (1300) Sale Sharks v Scarlets (1515) Saracens v Toulon (1515) Leicester Tigers v Glasgow Warriors (1730) Munster v Racing 92 (1730) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Toulouse v Connacht (1515) Zebre v Wasps (1515)
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.