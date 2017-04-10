Rugby-South Africa to announce axed Super Rugby sides next month
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, APRIL 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Zebre (1835) SATURDAY, APRIL 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Ospreys (1345) Munster v Ulster (1400) Newport Gwent Dragons v Scarlets (1615) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Edinburgh Rugby (1805) Connacht v Leinster (1835)
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.
June 14 British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny will not be offered a new contract at Toulon after missing too many Top 14 games because of international duty, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.