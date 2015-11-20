HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Ulster v Saracens (1945) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Leicester Tigers (1300) Bath Rugby v Leinster (1515) Toulouse v Oyonnax (1515) Glasgow Warriors v Northampton (1715) Scarlets v Racing 92 (1730) Exeter Chiefs v Bordeaux-Begles (1945) SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT) ASM Clermont Auvergne v Ospreys (1300) Stade Francais v Munster (1515) Wasps v Toulon (1715)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.