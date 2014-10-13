Oct 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v Castres Olympique (1845)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Munster (1200)
Glasgow Warriors v Bath Rugby (1415)
Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne (1415)
Racing Metro 92 v Northampton (1615)
Leicester Tigers v Ulster (1845)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ospreys v Benetton Treviso (1200)
Toulouse v Montpellier (1200)
Toulon v Scarlets (1415)
Leinster v London Wasps (1615)