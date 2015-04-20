HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Super 15 matches FRIDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs v Western Force (0735) Brumbies v Highlanders (0940) SATURDAY, APRIL 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders v Blues (0735) Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels (0940) Lions v Cheetahs (1505) Stormers v Bulls (1710) SUNDAY, APRIL 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Reds v Hurricanes (0605)
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.