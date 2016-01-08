Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Bordeaux-Begles 10 ASM Clermont Auvergne 28 Pool 2
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Saracens 4 4 0 159 39 3 19
2. Ulster 3 2 0 72 50 1 9
3. Toulouse 4 1 0 54 113 1 5
4. Oyonnax 3 0 0 41 124 1 1
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 3 0 118 80 2 14
2. Ospreys 4 2 0 100 96 4 12
3. Exeter Chiefs 4 2 0 88 100 2 10
4. Bordeaux-Begles 4 1 0 78 108 2 6
Pool 3
1. Racing 92 3 2 1 71 24 2 12
2. Northampton 4 2 1 53 68 0 10
3. Glasgow Warriors 3 2 0 67 38 1 9
4. Scarlets 4 0 0 35 96 2 2
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers 4 4 0 117 48 2 18
2. Stade Francais 3 2 0 110 64 2 10
3. Munster 3 1 0 57 55 1 5
4. Benetton Treviso 4 0 0 41 158 0 0
Pool 5
1. Wasps 4 3 0 124 47 2 14
2. Toulon 3 2 0 50 57 0 8
3. Bath Rugby 3 2 0 54 75 0 8
4. Leinster 4 0 0 47 96 2 2
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Stade Francais v Munster (1645) Paris