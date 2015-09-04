Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Test Match matches on Friday SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT) England v Ireland (1330) Wales v Italy (1600) France v Scotland (1900) U.S. v Australia (2330)
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarterfinal matches FRIDAY, MARCH 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle (1900) SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Brive (1145) Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Stade Francais (1645)