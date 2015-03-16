HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 25 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Super 15 matches FRIDAY, MARCH 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders v Hurricanes (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Lions (0840) SATURDAY, MARCH 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders v Cheetahs (0635) Bulls v Western Force (1505) Sharks v Chiefs (1710) SUNDAY, MARCH 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Waratahs v Brumbies (0505)
March 25 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 30 Sale Sharks 25 Harlequins 53 Newcastle Falcons 17 Northampton 31 Leicester Tigers 36 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 3 4 520 360 14 64 3. Saracens 17 12 1 4 417 247 8 58 4. Leicester Tigers 18 11 0 7 447 374 7 51 5. Bath R