Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy on Friday at Twickenham in London, England
England :
1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Dave Attwood, 5-George Kruis, 6-James Haskell;7-Chris Robshaw, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jonny May, 12-Luther Burrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Nick Easter, 20-Tom Croft, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees
Italy :
1-Alberto De Marchi, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 4-George Fabio Biagi, 5-Marco Bortolami, 6-Mauro Bergamasco;7-Francesco Minto, 8-Sergio Parisse;9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Kelly Haimona, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Andrea Masi, 13-Luca Morisi;14-Leonardo Sarto 15-Luke McLean
Replacements: 16-Andrea Manici, 17-Matias Aguero, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Joshua Furno, 20-Samu Vunisa, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Giulio Bisegni