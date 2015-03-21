March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and Ireland on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland
Scotland :
1-Ryan Grant, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Euan Murray, 4-Jim Hamilton, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Adam Ashe;7-Blair Cowan, 8-David Denton;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tommy Seymour, 12-Matthew Scott, 13-Mark Bennett;14-Douglas Fife 15-Stuart Hogg
Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Rob Harley, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Greig Tonks, 23-Tim Visser
Ireland :
1-Cian Healy, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Devin Toner, 5-Paul O'Connell (capt), 6-Peter O'Mahony;7-Sean O'Brien, 8-Jamie Heaslip;9-Conor Murray, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Luke Fitzgerald, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Jared Payne;14-Tommy Bowe 15-Rob Kearney
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Felix Jones