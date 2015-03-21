March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between England and France on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England
England :
1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Geoff Parling, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-James Haskell;7-Chris Robshaw (capt), 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jack Nowell, 12-Luther Burrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Nick Easter, 20-Tom Wood, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees
France :
1-Vincent Debaty, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Nicolas Mas, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (capt);7-Bernard Le Roux, 8-Loann Goujon;9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Jules Plisson, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 13-Gael Fickou;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding
Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Rabah Slimani, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud