Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Wales and South Africa on Saturday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales : 1-Gethin Jenkins, 2-Scott Baldwin, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 6-Danny Lydiate;7-Sam Warburton (capt), 8-Toby Faletau;9-Rhys Webb, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Liam Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-Jonathan Davies;14-Alex Cuthbert 15-Leigh Halfpenny Replacements: 16-Emyr Phillips, 17-Aaron Jarvis, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-James King, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Scott Williams South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 3-Coenie Oosthuizen, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Victor Matfield, 6-Marcell Coetzee;7-Oupa Mohoje, 8-Duane Vermeulen;9-Cobus Reinach, 10-Patrick Lambie, 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 12-Jean de Villiers (capt), 13-Jan Serfontein;14-Cornal Hendricks 15-Willem Le Roux Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Lood De Jager, 20-Nizaam Carr, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian De Allende
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.