Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia
Australia :
1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Dean Mumm, 5-James Horwill, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock;9-Nick Phipps, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Drew Mitchell, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nic White, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale
New Zealand :
1-Tony Woodcock, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Luke Romano, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 13-Conrad Smith;14-Nehe Milner-Skudder 15-Ben Smith
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Samuel Whitelock, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Malakai Fekitoa