Rugby-Waikato Chiefs team to play the British and Irish Lions
AUCKLAND, June 18 Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has named the following team to face the British and Irish Lions in the sixth match of their New Zealand tour in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Italy and Wales on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Ornel Gega, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-George Fabio Biagi, 6-Braam Steyn;7-Maxime Mbanda, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt);9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Carlo Canna, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Luke McLean, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti;14-Giulio Bisegni 15-Edoardo Padovani Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Sami Panico, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Joshua Furno, 20-Francesco Minto, 21-Giorgio Bronzini, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Michele Campagnaro Wales : 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones (capt), 6-Sam Warburton;7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Ross Moriarty;9-Rhys Webb, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Liam Williams, 12-Scott Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies;14-George North 15-Leigh Halfpenny Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Corey Hill, 20-James King, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Jamie Roberts
SANTA FE, Argentina June 17 Having masterminded a 2-0 series win over Argentina, England coach Eddie Jones said his young squad's performances against the Pumas had left him with the task of squeezing 61 players into a 45-man elite player squad.
SANTE FE, Argentina, June 17 England completed a 2-0 series triumph over Argentina with a hugely entertaining 35-25 victory on Saturday carved out by a team lacking their powerful British and Irish Lions contingent.