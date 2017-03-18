Rugby-Defend. Hold the ball. Good luck - Samoa message to Lions
AUCKLAND, June 16 Samoa captain Kahn Fotuali'i had a simple message to the British and Irish Lions after his side were thumped 78-0 by the All Blacks at Eden Park on Friday.
Change in the line-up of Scotland. Number 4 is Grant Gilchrist and not Richie Gray. March 18 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and Italy on Saturday at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland : 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay (capt);7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Ali Price, 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Huw Jones;14-Tommy Seymour 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Cornell Du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Matthew Scott Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Ornel Gega, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-George Fabio Biagi, 7-Maxime Mbanda;6-Braam Steyn, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt);9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Carlo Canna, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Luke McLean, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti;15-Angelo Esposito 14-Edoardo Padovani Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Sami Panico, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Dries van Schalkwyk, 20-Federico Ruzza, 21-Francesco Minto, 22-Marcello Violi, 23-Luca Sperandio
AUCKLAND, June 16 Samoa captain Kahn Fotuali'i had a simple message to the British and Irish Lions after his side were thumped 78-0 by the All Blacks at Eden Park on Friday.
AUCKLAND, June 16 A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Half Time: 28-0 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Anton Lienert-Brown (12),Beauden Barrett (30, 59),Ardie Savea (34, 76),Sonny Bill Williams (40),Israel Dagg (42),Julian Savea (52),Codie Taylor (56),Vaea Fifita (62),TJ Perenara (72),Sam Cane (79) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (13, 31, 35, 41, 43, 57, 61),Lima Sopo