Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Australia and Fiji on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia Australia : 1-Tom Robertson, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 4-Sam Carter, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Ned Hanigan;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Scott Higginbotham;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Henry Speight, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Toby Smith, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge Fiji : 1-Campese Ma'afu, 2-Sunia Koto, 3-Peni Ravai, 4-Tevita Cavubati, 5-Leone Nakarawa, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu;7-Naulia Dawai, 8-Akapusi Qera (capt);9-Nikola Matawalu, 10-Ben Volavola, 11-Vereniki Goneva, 12-Jale Vatubua, 13-Albert Vulivuli;14-Timoci Nagusa 15-Kini Murimurivalu Replacements: 16-Talemaitoga Tuapati, 17-Joeli Veitayaki Jr., 18-Kalivati Tawake, 19-Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20-Viliame Mata, 21-Nemani Nagusa, 22-Serupepeli Vularika, 23-Benedito Masilevu
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.