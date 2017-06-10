Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Italy and Scotland on Saturday at National Stadium in Singapore, Singapore Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Luca Bigi, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-Dean Budd, 6-Francesco Minto;7-Maxime Mbanda, 8-Robert Barbieri;9-Edoardo Gori (capt), 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Leonardo Sarto, 12-Tommaso Boni, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Angelo Esposito 15-Edoardo Padovani Replacements: 16-Ornel Gega, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Dries van Schalkwyk, 20-Braam Steyn, 21-Marcello Violi, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti Scotland : 1-Allan Dell, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Tim Swinson, 5-Ben Toolis, 6-John Barclay (capt);7-Ryan Wilson, 8-Josh Strauss;9-Ali Price, 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Matthew Scott;14-Damien Hoyland 15-Duncan Taylor Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Rob Harley, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-John Hardie, 22-Henry Pyrgos, 23-Peter Horne
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.