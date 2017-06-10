Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siyamthanda Kolisi;7-Oupa Mohoje, 8-Warren Whiteley (capt);9-Ross Cronje, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Jan Serfontein, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-Raymond Rhule 15-Andries Coetzee Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Dillyn Leyds France : 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Clement Maynadier, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Julien Ledevedec, 5-Yoann Maestri (capt), 6-Yacouba Camara;7-Loann Goujon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Jules Plisson, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 13-Henry Chavancy;14-Yoann Huget 15-Brice Dulin Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Mohamed Boughanmi, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Kevin Gourdon, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Vincent Rattez
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.