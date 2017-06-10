Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between U.S. and Ireland on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ, U.S. U.S. : 1-Benjamin Tarr, 2-Peter Malcolm, 3-Chris Baumann, 4-Nate Brakeley, 5-Nick Civetta, 6-John Quill;7-Tony Lamborn, 8-David Tameilau;9-Nathaniel Augspurger (capt), 10-Alan MacGinty, 11-Martin Iosefo, 12-Marcel Brache, 13-Ryan Matyas;14-Mike Teo 15-Ben Cima Replacements: 16-James Hilterbrand, 17-Joseph Taufete'e, 18-Paddy Ryan, 19-Matthew Jensen, 20-Andrew Durutalo, 21-Shaun Davies, 22-Will Magie, 23-Bryce Campbell Ireland : 1-Cian Healy, 2-Niall Scannell, 3-John Ryan, 4-Quinn Roux, 5-Devin Toner, 6-Rhys Ruddock (capt);7-Josh Van Der Flier, 8-Jack Conan;9-Kieran Marmion, 10-Joey Carbery, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 12-Luke Marshall, 13-Garry Ringrose;14-Keith Earls 15-Tiernan O'Halloran Replacements: 16-David Heffernan, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-James Ryan, 20-Dan Leavy, 21-Luke McGrath, 22-Rory Scannell, 23-Simon Zebo
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.