Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup Semifinal match between Argentina and Australia on Sunday at Twickenham in London, England Argentina : 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore;9-Martin Landajo, 10-Federico Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch;14-Santiago Cordero 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Juan Figallo, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Facundo Isa, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Lucas Amorosino Australia : 1-James Slipper, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Drew Mitchell, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Toby Smith, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.