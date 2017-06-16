Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Tonga and Wales on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand Tonga : 1-Latu Talakai, 2-Paula Ngauamo, 3-Ben Tameifuna, 4-Leva Fifita, 5-Steve Mafi, 6-Daniel Faleafa;7-Nili Latu, 8-Valentino Mapapalangi;9-Sonatane Takulua, 10-Latiume Fosita, 11-Cooper Vuna, 12-Viliami Tahitu'a, 13-Siale Piutau (capt);14-Nafi Tuitavake 15-David Halaifonua Replacements: 16-Suliasi Taufalele, 17-Sila Puafisi, 18-Phil Kite, 19-Sione Tau, 20-Michael Faleafa, 21-Leon Fukofuka, 22-Kali Hala, 23-Kiti Taimani Vaini Wales : 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Kristian Dacey, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Seb Davies, 5-Corey Hill, 6-Aaron Shingler;7-Thomas Young, 8-Josh Navidi;9-Gareth Davies, 10-Sam Davies, 11-Steffan Evans, 12-Jamie Roberts (capt), 13-Scott Williams;14-Alex Cuthbert 15-Gareth Anscombe Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Ellis Jenkins, 20-Ollie Griffiths, 21-Aled Davies, 22-Owen Williams, 23-Cory Allen
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.