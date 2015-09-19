Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between France and Italy on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England
France :
1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (capt);7-Damien Chouly, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Frederic Michalak, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 12-Alexandre Dumoulin, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding
Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Alexandre Flanquart, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Gael Fickou
Italy :
1-Matias Aguero, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini (capt), 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 5-Joshua Furno, 6-Alessandro Zanni;7-Francesco Minto, 8-Samu Vunisa;9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Andrea Masi, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Leonardo Sarto 15-Luke McLean
Replacements: 16-Andrea Manici, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Valerio Bernabo, 20-Simone Favaro, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Enrico Bacchin