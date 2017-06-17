Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Fiji and Italy on Saturday at ANZ National Stadium in Suva, Fiji Fiji : 1-Peni Ravai, 2-Talemaitoga Tuapati, 3-Kalivati Tawake, 4-Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 5-Leone Nakarawa, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu;7-Akapusi Qera (capt), 8-Nemani Nagusa;9-Serupepeli Vularika, 10-Ben Volavola, 11-Vereniki Goneva, 12-Eroni Vasiteri Narumasa, 13-Jale Vatubua;14-Timoci Nagusa 15-Kini Murimurivalu Replacements: 16-Jale Sassen, 17-Joeli Veitayaki Jr., 18-Manasa Saulo, 19-Tevita Cavubati, 20-Viliame Mata, 21-Mosese Voka, 22-Nikola Matawalu, 23-Benedito Masilevu Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Luca Bigi, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-Dean Budd, 6-Francesco Minto (capt);7-Maxime Mbanda, 8-Braam Steyn;9-Marcello Violi, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Leonardo Sarto, 12-Tommaso Boni, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Angelo Esposito 15-Edoardo Padovani Replacements: 16-Ornel Gega, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Tiziano Pasquali, 19-Dries van Schalkwyk, 20-Federico Ruzza, 21-Tito Tebaldi, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.