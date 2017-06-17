Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia : 1-Tom Robertson, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 4-Sam Carter, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Ned Hanigan;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Scott Higginbotham;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Eto Nabuli, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge Scotland : 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Ben Toolis, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay (capt);7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Ali Price, 10-Finn Russell, 11-Rory Hughes, 12-Duncan Taylor, 13-Alex Dunbar;14-Lee Jones 15-Greig Tonks Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Matthew Scott
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.