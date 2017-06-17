Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Japan and Ireland on Saturday at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka, Japan Japan : 1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie (capt), 3-Heiichiro Ito, 4-Kotaro Yatabe, 5-Uwe Helu, 6-Michael Leitch;7-Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 8-Amanaki Lelei Mafi;9-Fumiaki Tanaka, 10-Yu Tamura, 11-Kenki Fukuoka, 12-Derek Carpenter, 13-Will Tupou;14-Kotaro Matsushima 15-Ryuji Noguchi Replacements: 16-Yusuke Niwai, 17-Shintaro Ishihara, 18-Takuma Asahara, 19-Hendrik Tui, 20-Shuhei Matsuhashi, 21-Yutaka Nagare, 22-Ryohei Yamanaka, 23-Rikiya Matsuda Ireland : 1-Cian Healy, 2-Niall Scannell, 3-John Ryan, 4-Quinn Roux, 5-Devin Toner, 6-Rhys Ruddock (capt);7-Dan Leavy, 8-Jack Conan;9-Luke McGrath, 10-Paddy Jackson, 11-Keith Earls, 12-Rory Scannell, 13-Garry Ringrose;14-Andrew Conway 15-Simon Zebo Replacements: 16-James Tracy, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack O'Donoghue, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Rory O'Loughlin, 23-Tiernan O'Halloran
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.