Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siyamthanda Kolisi;7-Oupa Mohoje, 8-Warren Whiteley (capt);9-Ross Cronje, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Jan Serfontein, 13-Lionel Mapoe;14-Raymond Rhule 15-Andries Coetzee Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Dillyn Leyds France : 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Yoann Maestri, 5-Romain Taofifenua, 6-Yacouba Camara;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Baptiste Serin, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 13-Damian Penaud;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Clement Maynadier, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Julien Ledevedec, 20-Bernard Le Roux, 21-Antoine Dupont, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Nans Ducuing
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.