UPDATE 2-Rugby-Moriarty ruled out as Lions bring in additional players
* Lions call in additional players for business end of tour (Adds more players named)
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales : 1-Rob Evans, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones (capt), 6-Sam Warburton;7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Ross Moriarty;9-Rhys Webb, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Liam Williams, 12-Scott Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies;14-Alex Cuthbert 15-Leigh Halfpenny Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Corey Hill, 20-Toby Faletau, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Jamie Roberts England : 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Maro Itoje;7-Jack Clifford, 8-Nathan Hughes;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Elliot Daly, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Jack Nowell 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Tom Wood, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jonny May
* Lions call in additional players for business end of tour (Adds more players named)
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 British and Irish Lions beat Maori All Blacks 32-10 (halftime 12-10) in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.